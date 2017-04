U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he responds to questions after his end of the year press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

HONOLULU U.S. President Barack Obama was briefed on the disappearance of AirAsia flight 8501 on Saturday, said White House spokesman Eric Schultz.

The flight lost contact with air traffic control in Indonesia.

Obama was briefed on the situation while on vacation with his family in Hawaii.

