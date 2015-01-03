JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia search and rescue teams
hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet have located
two "big objects" in the Java Sea, agency chief Fransiskus
Bambang Soelistyo told reporters on Saturday.
The two objects are around 30 metres (90 feet) underwater
and the agency is attempting to get images using remotely
operated underwater vehicles, Soelistyo added.
An Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320-200
plunged into the Java Sea on Sunday while en route from
Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore with 162
people on board. No survivors have been found.
(Reporting by Chris Nusatya and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Michael Perry)