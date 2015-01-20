JAKARTA Jan 20 Indonesia's transport minister
proposed a number of changes to improve aviation safety
standards at parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, just over three
weeks after an AirAsia passenger jet crashed killing all 162
people on board.
Ignasius Jonan told the hearing a number of new rules
regarding permits and safety, including health checks for flight
crews and air traffic controllers, have been implemented since
the crash.
"It is a habit among airlines that they sometimes sell
tickets before they have obtained a route permit," Jonan said.
"Now route permits must be obtained 4 months before the flight
and airlines will not be allowed to sell tickets before that."
The transport ministry has suspended AirAsia's
Surabaya-Singapore licence for flying on a Sunday, for which it
did not have permission. However, the ministry has said this had
no bearing on the crash.
Jonan added applications for route permits and air transport
licences would be moved online next month. The ministry had also
recommended that wages for operations personnel like maintenance
and safety inspection officials be raised, he said.
President Joko Widodo has called for an urgent overhaul of
the Indonesian aviation sector, which is among the
fastest-growing in the region but has seen airlines with patchy
safety records mushroom to cater to demand from a growing middle
class.
Analysts say infrastructure has failed to keep up with the
boom in air travel in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, leading
to overcrowded airports.
Investigators have yet to determine why the Airbus
A320-200 crashed into the Java Sea about 40 minutes into its
flight.
(Reporting by Dennys Kapa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing
by Jeremy Laurence)