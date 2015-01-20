(Adds minister's comments that plane may have stalled)
JAKARTA Jan 20 Indonesia's transport minister
proposed a number of changes to improve aviation safety
standards at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, just over three
weeks after an AirAsia passenger jet crashed killing all 162
people on board.
Ignasius Jonan also told the hearing that, according to
radar data, the plane had ascended faster than normal in its
final minutes, after which it stalled.
He said that a number of new rules regarding permits and
safety, including health checks for flight crews and air traffic
controllers, have been implemented since the crash.
"It is a habit among airlines that they sometimes sell
tickets before they have obtained a route permit," Jonan said.
"Now route permits must be obtained 4 months before the flight
and airlines will not be allowed to sell tickets before that."
The transport ministry has suspended AirAsia's
Surabaya-Singapore licence for flying on a Sunday, for which it
did not have permission. However, the ministry has said this had
no bearing on the crash.
Jonan added applications for route permits and air transport
licences would be moved online next month. The ministry had also
recommended that wages for operations personnel like maintenance
and safety inspection officials be raised, he said.
President Joko Widodo has called for an urgent overhaul of
the Indonesian aviation sector, which is among the
fastest-growing in the region but has seen airlines with patchy
safety records mushroom to cater to demand from a growing middle
class.
Analysts say infrastructure has failed to keep up with the
boom in air travel in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, leading
to overcrowded airports.
Investigators have yet to determine why the Airbus
A320-200 crashed into the Java Sea about 40 minutes into its
flight, but bad weather is believed to have played a
factor.
"The plane, during the last minutes, went up faster than
normal speed ... after then, it stalled. That is according to
the data from the radar," Jonan said.
A source familiar with the investigation's initial findings
told Reuters last month that radar data appeared to show Flight
QZ8501 made an "unbelievably" steep climb before it crashed,
possibly pushing it beyond the Airbus' limits.
Investigators are analysing data from the aircraft's two
"black box" flight recorders to determine exactly why it
crashed. They said on Monday they had found no evidence so far
that terrorism played a part in the disaster.
(Reporting by Dennys Kapa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing
by Jeremy Laurence and Mike Collett-White)