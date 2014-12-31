By Jane Wardell and Anshuman Daga
| SYDNEY/SINGAPORE
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE Dec 31 The sheer volume of
flights in the skies over Southeast Asia is putting pressure on
outdated air traffic control and on pilots to take risky
unilateral action in crises such as that possibly faced by
AirAsia Flight QZ8501.
Pilots who have flown the Indonesia to Singapore route say
it's not unusual for delays to requests to increase altitude to
avoid bad weather - and for requests to eventually be rejected
due to the number of other planes in the area.
That leaves pilots flying in a region of volatile weather
conditions facing a high-risk challenge: when to take matters
into their own hands and declare an emergency, allowing them to
take action without getting permission from air traffic control.
Most consider that step - which requires them to broadcast a
wideband call to other aircraft in the area and which will later
be closely scrutinised by regulators - a last resort.
"As a professional pilot, you are obligated to think
quickly," a Qantas Airways pilot with 25 years
experience in the region told Reuters. "If you've signed for the
plane, as we put it, you've signed for potentially 300
passengers and millions of dollars worth of aircraft; that's a
multibillion dollar liability. Part of the job is to balance the
risk and make a snap decision."
Weighing those risks has become increasingly difficult in
Southeast Asia, an area that has seen explosive growth in budget
air travel in recent years.
The number of passengers carried annually across
Asia-Pacific has jumped by two-thirds in the past five years to
more than 1 billion, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific
Aviation. Budget airlines, which only took to the skies around a
dozen years ago, today make up about 60 percent of Southeast
Asia's seat capacity. AirAsia and Indonesia's Lion Air have
placed record orders with the main plane makers.
Boeing predicts the region's airlines will need about
13,000 new planes over the next two decades, and
Airbus expects Asia-Pacific to drive demand over that
period.
LOGISTICAL NIGHTMARE
"There are certain flight corridors that are over-stressed
due to traffic," said a former Singapore Airlines (SIA)
pilot with a decade's flying experience at the
carrier. "One certainly would be the Indonesia/Singapore flights
which are flown by many different companies and aircraft types
at a variety of altitudes and speeds."
Pilots say that causes a logistical nightmare for the
region's air traffic control (ATC), particularly outside
high-tech hubs such as Singapore.
"As the airways become more crowded, it takes ATC longer to
coordinate and give clearances such as higher altitudes and
weather deviations," the former SIA pilot said.
This can be critical in a region where weather conditions
can change very quickly, with strong winds and tropical
thunderstorms posing time-critical challenges for pilots.
The circumstances around the AirAsia crash are not yet
known, but investigators and the airline's chief Tony Fernandes
have pointed to changeable weather being a significant factor.
The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines said last month
that while airlines were investing heavily in fuel-efficient
planes to meet rising demand, there was growing concern about
the need to also invest in related infrastructure, such as
airport terminals, runways and air navigation services.
OUTDATED EQUIPMENT
To keep aircraft travelling in a flight corridor at a safe
distance from each other, air traffic controllers in Indonesia
employ procedural separation - where they use pilots' radio
reports to calculate their position relative to other traffic.
That takes longer than the more sophisticated radar
separation used in Singapore and elsewhere in the world, which
allows a controller to more quickly take stock of radar returns
from all aircraft in the area.
A lack of up-to-date equipment and volatile weather
conditions were cited by pilots and aviation experts in the 2013
crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737, when the pilot reported the
plane being "dragged down" by wind into the sea just short of
the runway.
That was considered a classic example of wind shear - the
sudden change in wind speed and direction. Airports in the
region's popular island resorts, including Bali, Koh Samui,
Langkawi and Cebu, don't have on-ground wind shear detection
equipment to help pilots land and take off. [reut.rs/1D4SLcj
]
Pilots said critical decisions often come down to
experience.
"In my opinion, if I don't get permission (to change course)
and there's weather ahead, I'll just deviate and deal with the
authorities later," said another former SIA pilot who is now
with a Gulf carrier.
