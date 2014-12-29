(Adds Pentagon statement, paragraphs 3-4)
WASHINGTON Dec 29 Indonesia has formally asked
the United States for help in locating the AirAsia jet carrying
162 people that went missing on Sunday, the U.S. State
Department said on Monday.
"Today we received a request for assistance locating the
airplane, and we are reviewing that request to find out how best
we can meet Indonesia's request for assistance," State
Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told a regular news briefing.
The U.S. Defense Department said the details of the request
were still being coordinated but "could include some air,
surface and sub-surface detection capabilities."
"We stand ready to assist in any way possible," Pentagon
spokesman Mark Wright said in a statement.
Rathke said the Indonesian request was made via a diplomatic
note to the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta. He declined to give details
of the request.
"Our embassy, of course, is focused on finding ... ways to
be responsive. Of course, we've been in close contact with
Indonesian officials since the disappearance of the plane,"
Rathke added.
The Indonesia AirAsia plane, an Airbus A320-200,
disappeared after its pilot failed to get permission to fly
higher to avoid bad weather during a flight from the Indonesian
city of Surabaya to Singapore on Sunday.
The head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said
earlier on Monday the missing jet could be at the bottom of the
sea after it was presumed to have crashed off the Indonesian
coast.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Lesley Wroughton and Peter
Cooney; Editing by Susan Heavey and Christian Plumb)