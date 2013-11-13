JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's state-owned PT
Angkasa Pura I plans to partner with India's GVK Power &
Infrastructure next year on a project to build an
airport in the Javanese city of Yogyakarta worth up to $700
million, said the head of the Southeast Asian firm.
GVK is expected to be the first foreign firm allowed to own
a major stake in an Indonesian airport, as the government looks
overseas for help in funding much needed infrastructure.
"Our cooperation with GVK from India on the Yogyakarta
airport will be the first foreign joint venture," Angkasa Pura's
President-Director Tommy Soetomo told Reuters. "We are still
preparing the master plan."
The deal has yet to be finalised and must be approved by
Angkasa Pura's shareholders, he said. GVK's share in the joint
venture will not be more than 49 percent.