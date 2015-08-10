* Import tariff hike took effect on July 23
* Importers must pay 90 pct of wine value, 150 pct of
spirits
* Tariff hike comes after alcohol sales ban at minimarts
By Eveline Danubrata and Klara Virencia
JAKARTA, Aug 10 A steep increase in Indonesia's
import tariffs on wine and spirits could more than double prices
that were sky-high already, denting demand and raising the risk
of smuggling, drinks industry executives say.
Under new tariffs that came into effect on July 23,
importers have to pay 90 percent on the value of wine and 150
percent on spirits. Importers previously paid a fixed amount per
litre.
The new ruling is the latest blow to a $300 million industry
already reeling from an April ban on alcohol sales at minimarts.
Two Islamic parties have also proposed legislation to ban
consumption of alcohol in the country with the world's largest
Muslim population.
"It's quite a shock to the industry," Dendy Borman, a board
member at the International Spirit and Wine Association, told
Reuters in a phone interview.
Foreign companies that sell wine and spirits in Indonesia
include Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard, Remy
Cointreau and Bacardi & Co.
Prices for wine and spirits in Indonesia had already surged
by 140.5 percent and 154.4 percent, respectively, from 2009 to
2014, partly due to the weakening rupiah, according to market
research firm Euromonitor International.
A 750-ml bottle of Absolut vodka imported before the tariff
hike was selling at Jakarta supermarkets last week for at least
700,000 rupiah ($51.71) compared with about S$70 ($50.54) in
Singapore and $18 in Chicago.
Retail prices for imported wine and spirits will now rise
further, in a range from 15 percent to more than 100 percent,
the association's Borman said.
"Such high prices for imported brands might give incentive
for some actors to fill in the gap by producing fake liquor at
very cheap prices," he said.
"SELF-DESTRUCTIVE"
Critics say that if the increase in tariffs on alcoholic
drinks and a raft of other products was designed to protect the
local industry, it makes little sense because Indonesian-made
goods cannot directly compete with the higher-quality imports.
"Addressing economic decline by limiting imports is
self-destructive and will be detrimental for the future as
exports depend on imports," said Jakob Friis Sorensen, former
chairman of the European Business Chamber of Commerce in
Indonesia.
"Right now what Indonesia needs are clear and simple rules
around trade, not further restrictions."
Coordinating Minister of Economics Sofyan Djalil said the
cost increases for alcohol would not be as much as the new
tariffs suggested because the hike was accompanied by the
removal of quotas.
"We believe that excessive consumption of alcohol is not
good for the country, for the society," Djalil told Reuters on
Friday. "But because we remove the quota, the rent that was
captured by a quota holder is simply not there anymore."
Still, businesses will have no choice but to eventually pass
on the increased costs to consumers, said Ramon Meijer, general
manager at the Lan Na Thai bar and restaurant in Jakarta, where
wine and spirits make up around 40 percent of monthly sales.
"For us the costs are too difficult to bear," Meijer said.
($1 = 13,538.00 rupiah)
($1 = 1.3850 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by John
Chalmers and Stephen Coates)