(Recasts with comments by lawmaker and industry association,
paragraphs 1, 3-4, 6, 14-15)
By Eveline Danubrata and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, April 14 Two Islamic parties have
proposed legislation that would ban all consumption of alcoholic
drinks and bring jail terms of up to two years for offenders in
Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population.
It was not immediately clear how much support there would be
for the parties' bill put to parliament, although previous moves
to crack down on alcohol consumption have been seen as posturing
to appeal to voters before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
A lawmaker for one of the parties said the bill, which could
become law as early as the end of this year, was driven by
concern for people's health rather than any ideological motives.
"This is not a religious or ideological issue," Abdul Hakim
of the Prosperous Justice Party told Reuters. "This is purely
for the protection of the children of the nation."
The bill seeks to ban the sale, production, distribution and
consumption of all beverages containing more than one percent of
alcohol, including local brews such as rice wine that are
popular in many parts of the sprawling Indonesian archipelago.
To become law it would have to be signed by President Joko
Widodo, who has taken a hard line against drug offenders since
he came into office last October.
The proposed legislation banning all alcohol consumption
would exempt some locations to protect tourism such as five-star
hotels and the resort island of Bali.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC: Indonesian alcohol consumption:
link.reuters.com/gud44w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Indonesia, which has a population of around 250 million, has
seen fast-growing sales of alcoholic drinks such as the Bintang
beer brand brewed by PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk,
which is majority owned by Heineken.
Other drinks makers with a footprint in Indonesia include
Diageo and Carlsberg.
Indonesia is the tenth-largest beer consumer in Asia and has
the most Guinness stout drinkers in the region. Beer sales have
climbed 54 percent over the past decade.
"Of course I don't agree with it, why would you prohibit
someone's hobby to drink? So after banning drinks, what else
would they ban? Smoking?" said Diponagara, a 28-year-old worker
at a non-government organisation in Jakarta.
However, a survey by market researcher Nielsen found that,
in 2014, only 2.2 percent of Indonesians over the age of 20 had
consumed alcohol in the previous 12 months.
Alcohol consumption is frowned upon by many Muslims in
Indonesia and bars are sometimes attacked by vigilante groups,
particularly during Ramadan.
A regulation banning the sale of alcoholic drinks at
mini-markets will come into force on Thursday, although they
will still be sold at supermarkets, hotels, bars and
restaurants.
A complete ban would have a devastating effect on the drinks
industry and distribution businesses, and put as many as 200,000
jobs at risk, Charles Poluan, executive director of the
Indonesian Malt Beverage Producers Association, told Reuters.
"By next year, if it goes through this year, all the
tourists won't think it fun anymore to go to Indonesia," he
said. "What is ironic is that our neighbour Malaysia has sharia
(Islamic) law, but they do not ban the selling of alcohol."
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Charlotte
Greenfield in Jakarta; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Paul
Tait)