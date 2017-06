JAKARTA Feb 1 Indonesian miner Aneka Tambang's (Antam) ferronickel production rose 9.4 percent to 19,690 tonnes in 2011, the state-owned firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Antam said in November last year that it expected output in 2011 and 2012 would be 18,000 tonnes, unchanged from 2010.

Antam's 2011 gold production was 2,667 kg, down 4 percent on the previous year due to lower grades of gold ores, the firm said in the statement. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)