JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesian state-controlled
miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) has an estimated 5
million tonnes of low-grade wet nickel ore available for
immediate shipping, corporate secretary Trenggono Sutioso told
Reuters on Monday.
"Antam is ready in principle to follow government
regulations including export taxes," Sutioso said. "The
estimated potential low grade nickel ore that can be utilised
immediately is 5 million tonnes wet low grade nickel ore."
Indonesia eased mining export rules last month, allowing
export of unprocessed ore under certain conditions.
A ban on unprocessed ore exports was imposed in 2014 to
encourage investment in value-added smelting projects but this
restriction hit government revenues, contributing to a hefty
budget deficit. The government missed its 2016 revenue target by
$17.6 billion.
Antam is waiting for further guidance from the government
before starting to export, Sutioso said when asked how soon
Antam could start making shipments.
Separately, the Indonesian government said on Monday it had
set new tax rates for mineral exports, including a flat 10
percent tax for nickel ore with a nickel content of less than
1.7 percent.
