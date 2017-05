JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's State-Owned Enterprise Minister said talks are underway with China Development Bank for a $1.5 billion loan for an alumina refinery project being undertaken by state-owned diversified miner Aneka Tambang (Antam).

"We are in talks with CDB for the development of a refinery with Antam," SOE Minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)