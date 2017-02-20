JAKARTA Feb 20 Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency
said on Monday that two companies that make and distribute
Yamaha and Honda motorbikes there were guilty of price-fixing.
A tribunal by the Indonesian Business Competition
Supervisory Commission (KPPU) ruled that PT Yamaha Indonesia
Motor Manufacturing and PT Astra Honda Motor had agreed to set
prices for automatic scooters with an engine capacity of 110-125
cubic centimetres.
The tribunal fined Yamaha Indonesia 25 billion rupiah ($1.9
million) and Astra Honda 22.5 billion rupiah.
Astra Honda is jointly owned by Indonesian conglomerate PT
Astra International Tbk and Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd
. Yamaha Indonesia is part of Japan's Yamaha Group.
In a statement, Yamaha Indonesia denied it had conducted
price-fixing and said it reserved the right to file an appeal.
Astra Honda did not immediately provide a comment.
($1 = 13,353.00 rupiah)
