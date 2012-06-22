(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, June 22 Merchant and navy ships and five
aircraft resumed the search for almost 100 people missing in the
Indian Ocean a day after a crowded refugee boat capsized between
Indonesia and Australia's Christmas Island territory.
Australian Home Affairs Minister Jason Clare said 110 people
had been rescued, including a 13-year-old boy, with three dead
bodies pulled from the water, around 200 km north of Christmas
Island.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard, attending the United Nations
Rio summit in Brazil, said she had spoken to Indonesia's
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono about the tragedy.
"At this stage details are sketchy, but what is apparent is
that there has been a large loss of life at sea," Gillard told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Asylum seekers are a hot political issue in Australia. So
far this year, more than 50 boats carrying more than 4,000
asylum seekers have been detected by Australian authorities.
Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from
Indonesia heading for Australia's Indian Ocean territory of
Christmas Island in dangerous and overcrowded boats, with the
help of people smugglers.
In December 2011, as many as 200 died when an overcrowded
boat sank off the coast of East Java in December, 2011. In 2010,
50 asylum seekers died when their boat was thrown onto rocks at
Christmas Island. In 2001, a crowded boat known as the SIEV X
sank on its way to Australia with the loss of 350 lives.
