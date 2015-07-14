* Australia says new live cattle export deal imminent
* Australia has long sought access to China market
* Indonesia slashes third quarter import quotas by 80 pct
* Australia to lean on Vietnam and Malaysia to offset impact
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 14 Australia's agriculture minister
said on Tuesday that a new live cattle export deal will soon be
signed with an unnamed country. The news comes a day after its
largest buyer Indonesia slashed quarterly import quotas by 80
percent.
The comment will stoke hopes that a long-awaited deal with
China for the sale of live cattle may finally be sealed, though
markets such as the United States and Papua New Guinea are also
seen as potential export destinations.
Indonesia issued permits to import 50,000 cattle in the
third quarter, a trade official said on Monday, less than
one-fifth of what was allowed in the previous quarter.
"It is my responsibility now to find alternative market for
those cattle not taken up in that supply in Indonesia," Joyce
told a news conference.
"I don't want to pre-empt anything, but I can say that I'm
working diligently towards an imminent signing of another
agreement."
Australia and China have been in talks concerning live
cattle trade for well over a year and despite hope of a deal
being close, a resolution continues to be delayed by an insect
the size of a pen tip.
The trade is potentially worth billions of dollars as
appetite for red meat soars, but the presence in the Australian
herd of Bluetongue disease has delayed the opening of trade.
Analysts said the impact of the Indonesian import cut will
be softened in the short-term with increased Australian sales to
Vietnam and Malaysia.
The Indonesian decision is a blow to farmers in Australia's
north which rely almost exclusively on live sales, primarily to
Indonesia, a market which has been volatile this year.
Indonesia imported 97,747 live cattle, or 98 percent of its
first quarter quota of 100,000. It issued permits to import
250,000 cattle in the second quarter and later added a further
29,000 head in anticipation of the annual rise in beef demand
during the Islamic fasting months in June and July.
Indonesia said its reduced third quarter quota was based on
expectations of supply needs amid a drive for self-sufficiency.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo came to power in 2014
promising to prioritise self-sufficiency in the livestock
market, but analysts questioned whether Indonesia can continue
to restrict supply from Australia in the long-term.
"You've seen what happened when they put quotas in place (in
2011), domestic prices shot up," said Angus Gidley-Baird, senior
analyst, animal proteins, Rabobank.
"If Indonesian producers see prices say double, they will
all go and cash it in and while beef production increases
momentously, the size of Indonesian herd falls."
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)