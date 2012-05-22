JAKARTA May 22 Indonesian authorities have cut
five years from the 20-year sentence of an Australian woman drug
trafficker jailed with the so-called Bali Nine in a case that
has become famous in her home country.
Former beauty therapist Schapelle Corby was caught with
about 4 kg (9 lb) of cannabis in a surfboard bag at Denpasar
airport in 2004 and has lodged a clemency appeal against her
sentence of which she has served seven years.
"Corby's (crime) is not related to heroin or other heavy
drugs. It was purely marijuana and the marijuana didn't weigh
hundreds of kilograms, which is the type of case the police
usually handle," Justice and Human Rights Minister Amir
Syamsuddin told Reuters.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed the order cutting
the sentence two days ago, said State Secretary Minister Sudi
Silalahi.
The Bali Nine were arrested on Bali in 2005 and found guilty
of attempting to smuggle more than 8 kg (18 lb) of heroin into
Australia. Their sentences varied from 15 years in jail to
death.
