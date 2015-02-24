JAKARTA An Indonesian judge has rejected an appeal from two Australian men due to be executed in Indonesia after President Joko Widodo denied them clemency, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

"According to the judge, the president's rejection of (the) clemency petition is not an administrative act so this court does not have the jurisdiction to accept our case," said Todung Mulya Lubis, a lawyer for the two Australians on death row.

"We plan to appeal today's court decision. We have two weeks to file an appeal. If the law is respected, the execution should be postponed until the legal process is over."

Australia has been pursuing an eleventh-hour campaign to save the lives of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, two members of the so-called Bali Nine, convicted in 2005 as the ringleaders of a plot to smuggle heroin out of Indonesia.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Paul Tait)