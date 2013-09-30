By Kanupriya Kapoor
| JAKARTA, Sept 30
JAKARTA, Sept 30 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott skirted the question of asylum seekers in talks on
Monday in Indonesia, an issue which has threatened to overshadow
his first visit overseas since taking office.
Just days before his visit, at least 31 would-be asylum
seekers died when their boat sank off the southern coast of
Indonesia, a common transit point for refugees trying to make
their way to Australia and against whom Abbott's government has
promised to take a tougher line. Over 20 people were missing.
Rather, Abbott stressed trade ties between the two
neighbours which stood at US$10 billion in 2012, dominated by
mining and agriculture.
"The fact that there is a very strong and high-level
delegation of business leaders travelling with me to Indonesia
as part of this visit testifies to the desire of the Australian
people to build a much stronger...economic relationship based on
greater trade and investment," he said in a joint statement
after talks with Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
In his first overseas state visit since taking over as prime
minister on Sept. 7, Abbott played down diplomatic tensions over
refugees.
Ties with Yudhoyono's administration have been largely
cordial for nearly a decade. But Abbott's conservative
administration got off to a rocky start over asylum seekers who
make their way via Indonesia.
Yudhoyono too put aside any suggestion of rancour over the
issue which has become an emotional political debate in
Australia.
"Australia and Indonesia are both victims with regard to the
issue of people smuggling and boat people. For instance, there
are many people from the Middle East and other nations who come
here and become a social and economic burden for Indonesia ...
The solution to overcome this problem is effective cooperation
between Indonesia and Australia," Yudhoyono said.
Abbott's party raised hackles in Jakarta with new policies
which Indonesians took to suggest violating their country's
sovereignty. One was a proposal to pay Indonesian villagers for
information on people smugglers and to buy boats used for
smuggling.
"People smuggling is an issue of sovereignty, especially for
Australia," Abbott said. "...But I do want to stress Australia's
total respect for Indonesia's sovereignty."
Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa said in New
York last week that any unilateral steps taken by Australia over
the issue would put relations at risk.
His comments, which were made during a private meeting with
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, were circulated among
journalists. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry later said the
comments were distributed in error.
About 400 boats carrying asylum seekers have arrived in
Australia over the past 12 months and about 45,000 asylum
seekers have arrived since late 2007, when the former Australian
Labor government relaxed border policies, eventually tightening
them again in the face of a voter backlash.
Australian media reported members of the business community
there were concerned about the impact of diplomatic tension on
business ties between the neighbours.
(Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)