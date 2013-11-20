* President calls moves against Australia "logical step"
* Indonesia trade minister suggests economic ties may suffer
* Tapping of president's wife makes issue personal -
Yudhoyono confidant
By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, Nov 20 Indonesia's relations with
Australia sank to their lowest since the turn of the century on
Wednesday over reports Canberra had spied on top Indonesians,
including the president's wife, threatening to hurt trade ties.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, whose wife's mobile
phone was among those reportedly tapped, went on national
television to announce that he was freezing military and
intelligence cooperation, including over the issue of asylum
seekers, that has long been a thorn in relations.
"It's clear that this is a logical step Indonesia must
take," Yudhoyono said.
The public display of anger was triggered by media reports
this week quoting documents leaked by former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, that its spy agencies
had tried to tap Yudhoyono's mobile phone and those of his wife
and senior officials in 2009.
An Australian Defence Department spokesman said his ministry
was seeking clarification on the moves and said it was not clear
what the impact would be on bilateral ties. He declined to
comment further.
Speaking earlier in parliament, Australian Prime Minister
Tony Abbott expressed regret for the embarrassment the media
reports had caused Yudhoyono.
"I do understand how personally hurtful these allegations
have been for him and his family," he said. His government has
declined to comment directly on the spying reports.
An Indonesian military spokesman told Reuters that the halt
in military cooperation would take effect from the beginning of
next year.
Relations last went into the freezer in 1999 when Australia
sent troops into East Timor after Indonesia's military pulled
out after embarking on a scorched-earth policy in the one-time
Indonesian colony.
Ties with Jakarta have again turned increasingly prickly
since Abbott took office in September, because of the spying
reports and tension over how to prevent asylum seekers, most of
them from South Asia, sailing from Indonesia to Australia.
Indonesian Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan suggested the chill
could hit economic ties, with total trade worth more than $11
billion last year. Indonesia is a major importer of Australian
agricultural products while Australia is Indonesia's 10th
biggest export market.
"It is difficult if two neighbours can't trust each other to
think about anything related to economic cooperation," he told
reporters adding he strongly backed proposed new laws that would
allow importers to bring in farm goods from any country.
Livestock products, for example, currently have to come from
Australia or New Zealand.
"TOO CLOSE TO HOME"
Ruhut Sitompul, known to be a Yudhoyono confidant and a
member of his ruling Democratic Party, said the president's
angry reaction to the spying scandal was understandable.
"(He) has spent years trying to build a relationship with
Australia and so he feels it's personal when they spy on him and
his wife," Sitompul said. "He feels this is a personal attack on
him as the head of state."
"Why is (his wife) even being tapped? She's the first lady
and yes, she has influence on the president, but to a normal
extent between husband and wife. So the president is not angry
specifically because of his wife. He has told all of us in the
government, in the party, to be rational about the issue."
Ani Bambang Yudhoyono, the daughter of one of Indonesia's
most famous and controversial generals, is often portrayed as
having significant influence over decision making.
The president took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak of his
distress over the spying reports.
"Judging by (his) ... tweets and his over reaction, it seems
the Aussies have hit a little too close to home," said an
Indonesian businessman with links to Yudhoyono's inner circle.
"Ani is very influential and holds a lot of decision-making
power. So spying on her ruffles feathers in the highest places
and he is bound to react very angrily," said the businessman.
"Of course, there is a bit of posturing going on, he needs
to look good and capitalise on any opportunity to make his party
look good as we head to elections," he said.
The ruling party has been slipping badly in opinion polls
ahead of next year's general and presidential elections, damaged
by allegations of graft involving several senior members and
also Yudhoyono's declining popularity as he enters the last and
final year of his second five-year term.
