UPDATE 9-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)
JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia has halted military and intelligence cooperation with Australia, including over the issue of asylum seekers, following reports that Canberra had tapped mobile phones of top officials, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Wednesday.
In a nationally televised address, Yudhoyono said he again demanded an official explanation from the Australian government over media reports quoting documents leaked by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, that its spy agencies had tried to tap his mobile phone and those of his wife and senior officials.
"It's clear that this is a logical step Indonesia must take." He added that he wanted to return to good relations with Australia once phone tapping issue was resolved.
(Reporting by Kanuprioya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra's salary, bonus and awards dropped more than 20 percent in 2016 because of one-time awards that had boosted her salary the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
TORONTO, April 3 Automakers sold a record number of vehicles in Canada during March, with General Motors Canada leading in sales volume and posting its best monthly sales performance since 2008.