JAKARTA Nov 20 Indonesia has halted military and intelligence cooperation with Australia, including over the issue of asylum seekers, following reports that Canberra had tapped mobile phones of top officials, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Wednesday.

In a nationally televised address, Yudhoyono said he again demanded an official explanation from the Australian government over media reports quoting documents leaked by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, that its spy agencies had tried to tap his mobile phone and those of his wife and senior officials.

"It's clear that this is a logical step Indonesia must take." He added that he wanted to return to good relations with Australia once phone tapping issue was resolved.

