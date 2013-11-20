SYDNEY Nov 21 Australia warned travellers to
Indonesia of a planned demonstration at its embassy in Jakarta
on Thursday as anger grows over reports Canberra spied on top
Indonesians, including the president and his wife.
Relations between the key trading and strategic neighbours
have slumped to their lowest ebb since 1999 after media this
week reported that Australia's spy agency had tried to tap
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's mobile phone and those of
his wife and senior officials in 2009.
The reports quoted documents leaked by former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Yudhoyono went on national television on Wednesday to
announce that he was freezing military and intelligence
cooperation, including over the issue of asylum seekers, that
has long been an irritant in relations.
"Local police advise that a demonstration is planned for
outside the Australian Embassy on 21 November 2013,"
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in
updated travel advisory for Indonesia, the country's No. 2
tourist destination after New Zealand.
"Australians should monitor local media, avoid protests,
maintain high levels of vigilance and security awareness."
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has not confirmed the
spying actions or apologised, but on Wednesday expressed regret
for the embarrassment the media reports had caused Yudhoyono and
has promised a "swift, full and courteous response" to the
president's concerns.
Relations hit a nadir in 1999 when Australia sent troops
into East Timor after Indonesia's military pulled out following
a scorched-earth policy in the one-time Indonesian colony.
Ties with Jakarta have improved significantly since then but
deteriorated since Abbott took office in September, because of
the spying reports and tension over how to prevent asylum
seekers sailing from Indonesia to Australia.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)