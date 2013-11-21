* Indonesia says economic cooperation with Australia
unaffected
* Police and military cooperation suspended, says Foreign
Ministry
* PM Abbott pledges full and swift response to Yudhoyono
concerns
(Adds police comments)
JAKARTA, Nov 21 Indonesians burned Australian
flags on Thursday over reports Australia's spies tried to tap
the phones of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his wife,
plunging relations between the neighbours to their lowest point
since the late 1990s.
About 200 people marched to the heavily fortified Australian
embassy in Jakarta - the scene of a 2004 bombing that killed 10
people - to demand an apology over the alleged spying, which
prompted Yudhoyono to downgrade diplomatic relations with
Canberra on Wednesday.
Many of the protesters carried banners lambasting their
southern neighbour, including one saying, "We are ready for war
with Australia".
Other protesters in the Central Javanese city of Yogyakarta
burned Australian flags in a show of anger, though the
demonstrations were smaller than police had expected.
Australia earlier updated its travel advisory for Indonesia,
the country's second-most popular tourist destination after New
Zealand, urging citizens in the Southeast Asian archipelago to
avoid protests and "maintain high levels of vigilance".
Yudhoyono went on national television on Wednesday to
announce that he was freezing military and intelligence
cooperation, including over the issue of asylum seekers, which
has long been an irritant in relations.
The reports that sparked the Indonesian outrage quoted
documents leaked by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, suggesting Australia had tried to
monitor the phones of top Indonesian officials in 2009.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has not confirmed the
spying or apologised, although he has expressed regret for the
embarrassment the media reports had caused Yudhoyono and his
family.
Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Hatta
Rajasa told Reuters there had been little economic impact from
the row. "In the area of economy and business, our cooperation
is continuing," he said.
Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said on Wednesday Indonesia was
reviewing its trade ties with Australia, worth more than $11
billion last year.
Indonesia is a major importer of Australian agricultural
products such as wheat and live cattle, while Australia is
Indonesia's 10th-biggest export market.
SECURITY COOPERATION SUSPENDED
Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said there had been
"no policy change yet" that would affect beef and cattle imports
from Australia.
Indonesia has loosened its cattle and beef import
regulations this year to curb rising food inflation, giving a
boost to Australian exporters. The world's fourth-most populous
country is Australia's biggest market for cattle and beef.
But there was some confusion among Indonesian authorities
over Yudhoyono's threat to halt all cooperation with Australia,
including between police who have forged close relations in the
fight against Islamist militants and people smugglers.
Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesman Michael Tene said:
"The suspension of intelligence and information sharing covers
all related institutions including police, not just the
military."
However, police officials contacted by Reuters said they had
yet to receive word.
"We have not yet received instructions on stopping
cooperation with them (Australian federal police). I don't know
about it," Colonel Budi Suntoso, of People Smuggling Task Force,
told Reuters.
Abbott, in a statement to parliament on Thursday, said he
had received an official letter from Yudhoyono seeking an
explanation for the spying reports, and reiterated his earlier
pledge to respond "swiftly, fully and courteously".
Relations between Australia and Indonesia hit a nadir in
1999 when Australia sent troops into East Timor to restore peace
and subdue Jakarta-backed militias after Indonesia's military
pulled out of the former colony.
Ties with Jakarta have improved significantly since the two
countries were drawn together in response to the 2002 bombings
on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, which killed more than
200 people including 88 Australians.
But they have taken a turn for the worse since Abbott took
office in September, because of the spying reports and tension
over how to prevent asylum seekers sailing from Indonesia to
Australia.
