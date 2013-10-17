JAKARTA Oct 17 Auto sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, are expected to be flat in 2014 because of slower economic growth, higher interest rates and a sharp fall in the rupiah, the main auto industry body said on Thursday.

Sales will be around 1.1 million vehicles next year, slightly below 1.2 million forecast for this year.

A total of around 980,000 vehicles have been delivered to customers from January to September, led by Toyota Motor Corp and Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Prateek Chatterjee)