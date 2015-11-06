JAKARTA Nov 6 Automobile sales in Indonesia are likely to grow 10 percent next year boosted by an improvement in the economy, an official at an industry association told Reuters on Friday.

Indonesia's automobile sales were 764,683 from January to the end of September, said Noegardjito, secretary general at the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries, adding that next year's total sales was seen at 1.1 million, compared with 1 million in 2015 and 1.2 million last year.

Slowing economic activity and higher fuel prices have led to all automakers averaging lower sales in 2015, he said, although Honda Motor Co Ltd had bucked the trend by launching well-received new models that would see its overall market share rising to second from fifth in 2014.

Toyota Motor Corp is Indonesia's market leader, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, Noegardjito added. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)