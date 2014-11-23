JAKARTA Nov 24 Indonesia's petrol-price hike
could put the brakes on the speed at which consumers in
Southeast Asia's biggest auto market buy cars and switch to
four-wheels from two.
President Joko Widodo last week cut subsidies and raised
gasoline prices more than 30 percent to open the way for budget
and other reforms.
In the long-term, the change should strengthen the
Indonesian economy, now growing at its slowest pace in five
years. In the short-run, it may impact auto sales.
Next year "car sales probably won't grow," said Leonardo
Henry Gavaza, a senior research manager at Bahana Securities.
"Motorbike sales will be more resilient."
Growth rates have been declining since 2010's stunning 58
percent rise. January-October saw only a 1.8 percent increase
for a year earlier, reflecting how annual economic growth has
slipped to 5 percent.
Jongkie Sugiarto, co-chairman of Indonesia's automotive
association Gaikindo, said most people will find the higher fuel
price affordable though some could be "thinking twice" about
buying a car.
One factor crimping sales next year will be that right after
prices were raised, the central bank its policy rate 25
basis points to 7.75 percent, the highest since March 2009, to
contain on inflation expectations. It was first time
Indonesia's benchmark rate changed in a year.
Nearly all buyers of cars and motorbikes use credit, so
financing for them becomes expensive with higher interest rates.
Fitch Ratings has said some Indonesians will "delay their
cars purchases" and choose more affordable motorcycles due to
higher fuel prices.
But it said any impact on sales following subsidy cuts "is
likely to be temporary and the risk profiles of auto players
likely will not be materially impaired".
Fitch noted that in the 12 months after then-President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2005 raised fuel prices by 88
percent, car sales plunged 43 percent compared with the
preceding year. Motorbike sales fell 12 percent.
When the government raised prices in 2013, car sales grew
by 7 percent the next year and motorbike sales 11 percent.
Growth in car sales "reflected the introduction of low-cost
green cars in 2013 and price discounting by auto retailers",
said Fitch.
Low-cost, small-engine cars such as Toyota's Agya
have sold well, accounting for 13.9 percent of October sales,
according to Gaikindo.
CASH OVER FLASH
Fewer than 4 percent of Indonesia's 240 million people own
cars. While the middle-class has been expanding, there are still
millions of Indonesians who cannot afford a car.
One is Muhammad Rahman, a 20-year-old university student who
is in the market for a new motorbike in spite of the fuel-price
increase.
The hike is having an impact on his thinking, though, as
he's putting higher priority on fuel efficiency than flashiness.
"I've tried using a Yamaha before and it's less
fuel-efficient compared to Honda," the 20-year-old university
student said while shopping at a dealership in traffic-choked
Jakarta. "The difference can be up to 10,000 rupiah in a week."
That's less than a dollar, but it can make a difference to
Rahman and many Indonesians whose pockets aren't deep.
Gavaza of Bahana Securities predicts 3 percent growth for
bikes in 2015. Such sales rose 9.6 percent in 2013 and were up
3.5 percent the first 10 months this year, the Indonesian
Motorcycle Industry Association says.
Rahman said he's not yet able to consider four-wheels. In
Jakarta jams, he said, motorbikes are "more strategic compared
to a car".
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nicholas
Owen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)