JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesian car sales next year
will be unchanged from the 1.25 million sales expected this
year, partly due to the president's decision last week to cut
fuel subsidies, an executive with the country's biggest auto
distributor PT Astra International said on Tuesday.
"Indonesia's automobile market will stagnate due to the hike
in fuel prices and rising interest rates," Prijono Sugiarto,
Astra's president director, told Reuters, speaking on the
sidelines of an event in the capital.
For Astra itself, car sales up to the end of October this
year totalled 525,976, compared with total Indonesian sales of
1.03 million. Its market share decreased 2 percentage points
year-on-year to 51 percent.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)