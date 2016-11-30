JAKARTA Nov 30 German automaker BMW
on Wednesday launched its 7 series sedans in Indonesia that will
be assembled in the country as it seeks to tap into the
long-term demand for luxury vehicles in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Other luxury car companies such as Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz are also increasingly shifting part of
their production to the country of 250 million people to reduce
costs and distribute their vehicles more quickly to consumers.
"We are very positive about the future of Indonesia and
therefore we also see an increased potential in the luxury
market," Axel Pannes, managing director of BMW Group Asia, told
Reuters on the sidelines of a media launch in Jakarta.
The German company has invested more than 210 billion rupiah
($15.5 million) over the last five years to assemble a greater
number of car models in Indonesia, the 7 series being the latest
addition to its local line-up.
The group sold a total of 3,638 vehicles in Indonesia last
year, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. BMW executives
declined to give sales projections for this year or for 2017.
Global carmakers would benefit from lower import tariffs for
certain components if they were to set up local assembly plants,
said Jongkie Sugiarto, co-chairman of the Association of
Indonesia Automotive Industries.
The move would also be positive for Indonesia as it brings
investment into the country and generates employment, he added.
The Indonesian government is offering incentives for foreign
companies to build cars domestically, said I Gusti Putu
Suryawirawan, director-general for metal, machines, transport
equipments and electronics at the industry ministry.
"The aim is for them to produce here and therefore involve
local suppliers," Suryawirawan said, adding that the automotive
sector was a key sector for Indonesia's economic growth.
Gross domestic product is expected to grow 5 percent this
year and up to 5.4 percent in 2017, according to the central
bank's latest estimate.
The premium car market should be supported next year by the
government's economic stimulus and the roll-out of
infrastructure projects, said Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, a sales
operation and product management executive at Mercedes-Benz in
Indonesia.
Indonesia's tax amnesty scheme, launched in July, may also
help to boost luxury car sales as those who were previously
concerned by being chased by the tax office would now be less
hesitant about making such purchases, Hardjosoemarto added.
($1 = 13,550.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by
David Evans)