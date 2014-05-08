JAKARTA May 8 Japanese car maker Nissan Motor Co. said on Thursday it plans to increase sales in Indonesia by 55 percent in the year ending March 2015.

Toru Hasegawa, head of PT Nissan Motor Indonesia, told a small group of reporters at a Nissan factory complex near Jakarta that company is aiming to sell 90,000 vehicles in Indonesia this fiscal year.

The target includes sales from a newly launched line of no-frills cars under the resurrected Datsun brand name.

The anticipated volume compares with the 58,066 vehicles Nissan sold in the year ended March 31. (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing)