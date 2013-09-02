JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia's biggest media conglomerate MNC Group said on Monday it had called off its planned acquisition of free-to-air television station ANTV, owned by Bakrie group's PT Visi Media Asia.

"Both sides remain far apart on valuation," MNC Group CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo said in a statement. "In the current uncertain market, our priority is to be conservative and stay disciplined financially."

The scuppering of the deal may make it more difficult for the politically powerful Bakrie family to raise funds to buy back its coal assets from London-listed Bumi Plc after a failed joint-venture with British financier Nat Rothschild, analysts said.

