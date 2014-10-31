JAKARTA Oct 31 Indonesia's mining-to-telecoms
conglomerate Bakrie Group will negotiate with creditors to
restructure part of its $8 billion in debt rather than sell
major assets, people familiar with its strategy say.
They say the group, which has gone through two financial
crises since the 1990s, will opt for the tested approach of
restructuring debt, even though that risks frustrating
increasingly impatient creditors.
Bakrie companies have missed principal or interest payments
at least four times in the past two years, and creditors would
prefer them to sell assets to raise funds faster.
Some creditors sued one Bakrie company in New York while a
Jakarta supplier has asked an Indonesian court to supervise a
debt restructuring. Other creditors of another Bakrie firm have
refused a proposal to convert its debt into shares.
Companies from Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed
interest in palm and rubber assets owned by PT Bakrie Sumatera
Plantations Tbk but the group wants to keep them, said
a source familiar with the Bakrie Group strategy, who declined
to be named.
Another person close to the group said that with debt levels
as high as they are, "in a way you have to come up with a plan
to restructure even if it's a long-term game."
Judgements in foreign courts are not enforceable in
Indonesia, so foreign creditors would do better to leave Bakrie
to work out its debt problems rather than try to enforce claims
against it, the second person said.
The Bakrie Group has long carried a heavy debt load and
creditors have been tolerant, in part because of generous yields
and a belief that the companies could tap rich mining resources
to come up with cash.
COAL-PRICE PLUNGE
But the coal business - pivotal for Bakrie - has been hard
hit. The price of thermal coal is now about $65 a tonne,
compared with a peak of nearly $195 in 2008, before Bakrie took
on a lot of new debt to expand.
The Bakrie Group was founded by Achmad Bakrie in 1942 to
trade commodities such as cocoa and coffee in Sumatra. Today, it
is led by one of his sons. Aside from coal, Bakrie has expanded
into oil and gas, plantations, property and other businesses,
mainly through debt-funded acquisitions.
Ten Bakrie-linked listed companies had total debt of $8.1
billion as of June, with flagship coal miner PT Bumi Resources
Tbk owing $4.3 billion alone, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
When asked about the Bakrie Group's strategy to service its
debt, spokesman Christopher Fong said that companies associated
with the group are independently managed and in some cases the
Bakrie family does not hold a majority stake.
"They are not under one umbrella and need to be viewed as
stand-alone entities," he said in an email. Bakrie sees coal
prices rising above $80 next year and it maintains strong
relationships with its banks, he added.
Three bondholders have sued PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk
in a New York court and Indonesia's PT Netwave Multi Media, one
of Bakrie Telecom's local vendors, has requested a
court-supervised debt restructuring process in Jakarta.
Netwave is worried that the interests of several big,
foreign creditors will be prioritised over others, Sandra
Nangoy, a lawyer representing Netwave, told Reuters.
"We are not asking Bakrie Telecom to sell its assets right
now, but Bakrie Telecom has to give certainty and guarantee that
it will pay its debt," she said.
Bakrie Telecom said on Tuesday it has received an official
notification from the Jakarta commercial court and it will "take
the appropriate steps to respond...while paying attention to the
interests of all our creditors and business sustainability."
SWAP OFFER DECLINED
Earlier this month, Axis Bank Ltd, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, UBS AG and China Development Bank declined Bumi's proposal
to exchange $275 million of its debt for new shares. Bumi shares
have lost more than half their value so far this year.
"I think investors are somewhat resigned to the fact that
they are dependent on the company to initiate the next stage.
But yes, the level of frustration is rising but I think at this
point investors have yet to organise themselves," said a Bumi
bondholder who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
Even after completing an agreed $1.36 billion debt-to-equity
swap with China Investment Corp, Bumi will not have the
internal capacity to fund more than $1 billion maturing over the
next 18 months due to its weak liquidity and over-leveraged
balance sheet, Moody's Investors Service said in August.
Brian Grieser, senior analyst at Moody's, said that Bumi has
faced "the perfect storm of high-interest debt and a fall in
coal prices."
Some executives close to the Bakries believe that the group
will be able to ride through its latest challenge.
"I do not have even the smallest doubt that they are
managing this well, and will make a strong comeback," said Samin
Tan, an Indonesian coal mining magnate who bought the Bakries'
stake in Bumi Plc, now known as Asia Resource Minerals Plc
. "History has proven this time and again."
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG, Lianting Tu
from IFR, Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro in
BANGALORE, Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Emily Kaiser
and Richard Borsuk)