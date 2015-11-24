JAKARTA Nov 24 Indonesian telco company PT Bakrie Telecom is planning to issue up to 4.37 trillion rupiah ($319.21 million) in mandatory convertible bonds for its debt restructuring, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company plans to issue the convertible bonds to its creditors, following a court-supervised debt restructuring deal. The bonds will have a 10-year tenure and will be converted to as much as 56 percent of Bakrie Telecom's enlarged capital at 200 rupiah per share, it said. ($1 = 13,690.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)