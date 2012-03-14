JAKARTA, March 14 PT Bakrie Telecom
, Indonesia's fourth-biggest telecom company, sold 10
percent of its stake to Sampoerna's telecom unit, PT Sampoerna
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (STI), the companies said in a joint
statement on Wednesday.
STI will buy 10 percent of Bakrie Telecom for $90 million in
return of 35 percent of STI through a share swap with options
for it to become the majority shareholder in the next three
years, said the statement.
"Both Bakrie Telecom and STI's shareholders agreed to
integrate the two business operations under one management in
Bakrie Telecom. The new Bakrie Telecom aims to accelerate the
penetration of true mobile convergence offerings for every
customer in Indonesia," said Bakrie Telecom CEO Anindya Bakrie.
On March 2, PT Bakrie Telecom said that planned to sell new
shares to a partner that may eventually take control of the
company, aiming to raise about 900 billion rupiah ($100 million)
from the sale of a 10 percent stake, as the firm struggles to
maintain liquidity following heavy investments in its data
business. [ID: nL4E8E20R0]
(Reporting by Janeman Latul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramditha,
editing by Matthew Bigg)