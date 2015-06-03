BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's second largest lender, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia to issue 12 trillion rupiah bond within two years, with 3 trillion rupiah of it to be issued this month to support loan expansion.
The first tranche will be issued in three series, with maturity ranging between a year to five years, the lender said in a prospectus published on Wednesday.
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: