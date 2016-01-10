JAKARTA Jan 10 Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat
Indonesia Tbk has cancelled a plan to sell its life
insurance unit and would instead restructure and integrate the
unit, its finance director said.
"It will take a minimum two years, then we will consider if
we need to have a partner or to stand alone," Finance Director
Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters late on Saturday.
Bank Rakyat last year invited several companies, including
BNP Paribas Cardif, to bid for a 40 percent stake in
its insurance unit, in a deal worth up to $600 million, sources
familiar with the matter said.
It hired JPMorgan to arrange the sale.
