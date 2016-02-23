JAKARTA Feb 23 Indonesia's biggest bank by
assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, reported a 2 percent rise
in net profit for 2015, its chief financial officer told
reporters on Tuesday.
The state-controlled lender posted profit of 20.3 trillion
rupiah ($1.51 billion) for the year ended December, Kartika
Wirjoatmodjo said ahead of an earnings briefing.
That was about 2 percent higher than the 19.87 trillion
rupiah of 2014.
It was also above a 19.59 trillion rupiah average of 18
analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 13,420.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)