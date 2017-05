JAKARTA, March 30 Indonesia's PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk said in a statement on Wednesday that it plans to sell 8 trillion rupiah ($599 million) in bonds that will be issued in tranches within two years.

The first tranche is a 2 trillion issuance this year, the statement said, which the bank plans to start offering by the end of April. The proceeds will be used as funding for lending. ($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Pullin)