JAKARTA Dec 12 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the world's biggest micro lender, aims to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($110.5 million) on buying financial firms, including a stock brokerage, next year, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

CEO Sofyan Basir also told Reuters that the bank sees full year 2011 net profit rising around 20 percent, supported by strong loan growth that is seen growing at around 20-22 percent next year. ($1 = 9050 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)