JAKARTA Dec 28 Indonesia's Bank Windu Kentjana
International is delaying a planned rights issue until
China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) gets approval
from the Chinese banking regulator to buy a majority stake in
the Jakarta lender, president director Luianto Sudarmana said on
Monday.
The Indonesian banking regulator had previously said it
would approve CCB buying a more than 50 percent stake in Bank
Windu, in a rare case of a foreign bank being allowed to own
more than 40 percent of an Indonesian lender.
The rights issue plan was initially scheduled for the end of
this year, with CCB getting a majority stake and the stake of
tycoon Johnny Wiraatmadja, the current majority owner, reduced
to 20-25 percent.
