JAKARTA, March 20 PT Indonesia Infrastructure
Finance (IIF), a financing firm partly owned by the government,
has signed an agreement to sell a new 14.9 percent stake via an
issuance of new shares to a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group, the Indonesian firm said on Tuesday.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) will become one
of many international investors in the company including a World
Bank's International Finance Corporation and the Asian
Development Bank, the company said in a statement.
"The SMBC participation will help us to give private view on
government projects and it will also help our plan to accelerate
infrastructure development," said the firm's CEO Kartiko
Wirjoatmodjo.
Wirjoatmodjo declined to disclose the transaction value.
The government controls IIF through its unit PT Sarana Multi
Infrastruktur, which controls a 34.3 percent stake.
