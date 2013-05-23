JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia's chief financial
regulator, who will have oversight of the bank sector from next
year, said a new banking law was certain to come into force in
2014.
Legislators are already drafting the law which senior MPs
told Reuters on Wednesday they expected to include a maximum 51
percent limit on the amount a foreign investor can own of a
local bank.
The issue has become especially sensitive in the wake of
this week's approval by the central bank for Singapore's DBS
Group to buy 40 percent of Bank Danamon but
no more than that unless it passes soundness tests which would
take at least another 1-1/2 years.
"It will definitely come out next year," head of the
Financial Services Authority (OJK), Muliaman Hadad, told Reuters
on the sideline of a conference in Jakarta on Thursday.
"The most important thing is BI (the central bank) has made
the 40 percent rule. We are working on the proposed law but we
have not decided on the percentage yet," he said when asked
about the foreign ownership cap in Indonesian banks.
Bank Indonesia hands over supervision of the banking
industry to the OJK from next January.
The BI rules were introduced after last year's DBS bid for
Danamon. If DBS is allowed to buy the whole bank, it would mark
the biggest bank merger in Southeast Asia worth $7.2 billion.
The draft law would need to be approved by parliament and
then by the president. It would replace the one brought in after
the 1998 Asian financial crisis when many banks collapsed and
which allowed foreign investors to buy up to 99 percent in a
bank.
One of the the major changes being discussed would force
foreign bank branches already in Indonesia to change their
status to a local operation with limited liability.
