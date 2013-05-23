JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia's chief financial regulator, who will have oversight of the bank sector from next year, said a new banking law was certain to come into force in 2014.

Legislators are already drafting the law which senior MPs told Reuters on Wednesday they expected to include a maximum 51 percent limit on the amount a foreign investor can own of a local bank.

The issue has become especially sensitive in the wake of this week's approval by the central bank for Singapore's DBS Group to buy 40 percent of Bank Danamon but no more than that unless it passes soundness tests which would take at least another 1-1/2 years.

"It will definitely come out next year," head of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), Muliaman Hadad, told Reuters on the sideline of a conference in Jakarta on Thursday.

"The most important thing is BI (the central bank) has made the 40 percent rule. We are working on the proposed law but we have not decided on the percentage yet," he said when asked about the foreign ownership cap in Indonesian banks.

Bank Indonesia hands over supervision of the banking industry to the OJK from next January.

The BI rules were introduced after last year's DBS bid for Danamon. If DBS is allowed to buy the whole bank, it would mark the biggest bank merger in Southeast Asia worth $7.2 billion.

The draft law would need to be approved by parliament and then by the president. It would replace the one brought in after the 1998 Asian financial crisis when many banks collapsed and which allowed foreign investors to buy up to 99 percent in a bank.

One of the the major changes being discussed would force foreign bank branches already in Indonesia to change their status to a local operation with limited liability. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Shri Navaratnam)