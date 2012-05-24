* Single-shareholder stake to be capped below 50 pct
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesia's central
bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can
take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that
could scupper Singapore-based DBS Group's $7.3 billion
bid for Bank Danamon.
DBS's acquisition plans were thrown into limbo late last
month when the Indonesian central bank said it would not approve
the deal until it had published a long-awaited set of rules on
bank ownership. Bank Indonesia did not disclose details of the
rules at the time.
According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, Bank
Indonesia (BI) is expected to reduce the single-shareholder
threshold from a current 99 percent to below 50 percent. That
would likely ruin DBS's plan to buy a 67.4 percent stake held by
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in
Indonesia's Danamon, unless it negotiates an exemption.
Shares in Danamon closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday, while
DBS gained 0.7 percent.
The central bank is also expected to set out differing
ownership rules depending on whether the shareholder is another
financial institution, a non-financial institution or a family.
Family shareholdings are expected to be given the lowest
threshold, but all are expected to be under 50 percent.
Those rules could force several other large shareholders to
sell down their stakes in Indonesian banks. For example, the
wealthy Hartono family holds a 47.6 percent stake in Bank
Central Asia.
"There is some concern about local banks being taken over by
foreigners, but that's not the only concern that Bank Indonesia
has. It wants to change the rules so shareholders can act as a
check and balance against each other," said Bono Daru-Adji, a
partner at Assegaf Hamzah and Partners law firm in Jakarta.
Bank Indonesia believes banning majority shareholders will
prevent a controlling owner from abusing a bank's operations for
their own financial gain.
PARALLELS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
Restrictions on bank ownership exist in other Southeast
Asian nations. Malaysia caps foreign ownership of local banks at
30 percent. And in Singapore no single investor can own an
interest of 5 percent or more of the voting shares of a domestic
bank without the approval of the finance minister.
The Indonesian central bank has been mulling these rules for
two years, but DBS's swoop on Danamon is likely to have pushed
it to finally get the rules in place.
The rules are expected to be announced next month with the
central bank's board of governors set to hold a meeting on them
next week. They are expected to apply to domestic and foreign
investors, although government-owned banks are unlikely to be
affected.
Lawyers say that what has added to the confusion over the
DBS-Danamon deal is that DBS is yet to publish a formal
acquisition plan in the Indonesian press, a step required by law
in order for such a deal to go ahead.
"It's fair for BI to say they don't know there is an
acquisition of Danamon by DBS because currently there hasn't
been any acquisition plan announced in the newspaper as required
by BI regulation and Indonesian company laws," said Assegaf
Hamzah's Adji.
A spokeswoman for DBS said the bank published adverts in
newspapers announcing the proposed deal in early April, adding
that a full acquisition plan was not yet required. "DBS will
work closely with local regulators to ensure that the process
runs smoothly and meets all regulatory requirements," she said
in an emailed statement.
When the issue was raised during a regulation conference in
Singapore last week, DBS's corporate secretary, Linda Hoon, said
the bank had taken extensive legal advice, but she added there
are concerns that new regulation could prove an obstacle. "The
bank is still concerned about changes that could come from BI
and Bapepam (the capital markets regulator)," she said.
WIDER IMPACT
Danamon shares soared by more than 50 percent when the DBS
deal was first announced, but its shares have since fallen 16
percent given the uncertainty.
Were DBS to abandon its acquisition plans, Temasek would
still be forced to eventually sell down its stake in Danamon in
order to comply with the new rules.
Worries about the new rules though stretch beyond DBS and
Danamon. New regulations are not expected to affect
state-controlled lenders such as Bank Mandiri, but a
score of banks, which already have foreign controlling
shareholders, could see enforced divestment - such as CIMB
Niaga, controlled by Malaysia's CIMB Group, and Bank
Internasional Indonesia, which is controlled by
Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank).
That would fuel concerns that Indonesia is becoming
increasingly hostile to foreign investment, given recent
proposals limiting foreign ownership in mining companies to 49
percent.
Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Muliaman D. Hadad told
reporters the bank is aware of the concerns.
"We have heard some concerns, we pay attention to those,
though we cannot disclose yet what it's going to be. We have
calculated, there will be a long time for adjustment," he said.
