SINGAPORE/JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's central bank is expected to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that could sc u pper Singapore-based DBS Group's $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, Bank Indonesia is expected to move the single-shareholder threshold from the current 99 percent to a level below 50 percent.

That would ruin DBS's plan to buy the 67.4 percent stake held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in Indonesia's Danamon, if it can't negotiate an exemption.

The central bank is also expected to set out differing ownership rules depending on whether the shareholder is another financial institution, a non-financial institution or a family. Family shareholdings are expected to be given the lowest threshold, but all are expected to be under 50 percent.

The new rules are expected to be announced early next month and will apply to both domestic and foreign investors, although government-owned banks are unlikely to be affected. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Janeman Latul and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)