JAKARTA, July 20 More than 10 Indonesian banks
do not meet new standards on financial health and corporate
governance under ownership rules announced this month, the
central bank said on Friday.
Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said he will support
mergers and acquisitions for these lenders together with local
banks, and also loosen a current single presence policy that
mean shareholders can only hold a majority stake in one bank.
Nasution did not name the banks affected. Analysts have said
the country's major banks will meet the new rules that require
bank owners to have sound financial health, and so the lenders
affected are likely to be small.
