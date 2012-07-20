(Adds details, analyst quotes)
JAKARTA, July 20 More than 10 Indonesian banks
do not meet the central bank's standards on financial health and
corporate governance under new ownership rules, which may drive
consolidation among small lenders in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday he
will support mergers and acquisitions for these lenders with
local banks, and also will loosen a current "single presence"
policy that means shareholders can only hold a majority stake in
one bank.
Nasution did not name the banks not meeting the standards.
The lenders are likely to be small ones, as analysts say the
country's major banks all will meet central bank rules announced
this week that require owners to have sound financial health.
The affected banks will have 18 months to meet the
requirements or their owners will have to sell stakes, Nasution
added.
Purwoko Sartono, an analyst at Jakarta-based Panin
Sekuritas, said "We do not see this as impacting large cap banks
since most of them are financially healthy, you can see their
financial reports are good."
Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that the ownership rules will
have no immediate rating impact on large Indonesian banks and
were not expected to lead to ownership changes for such banks.
Indonesia currently has one of the region's most open
banking sectors.
Eight of the biggest 11 Indonesian by market value are
controlled either by foreign banks, business families, private
equity firms or wealth funds.
Bank Indonesia (BI), the country's banking regulator,
announced on Wednesday that financial institutions can hold up
to 40 percent of local banks, while non-financial institutions
can hold up to 30 percent and individuals only 20 percent, down
the 99 percent ownership allowed under previous rules.
Fitch Ratings said BI's ability to require an existing
shareholder to have its stake diluted should support the
development of the banking sector and may spur consolidation in
a fragmented sector with many small rural banks.
"The risk of failing to maintain the BI criteria may be more
pronounced at small to medium-sized banks facing undue business
pressure," Fitch said in a report on the rules.
The central bank's new ownership limits do not apply to
state-owned banks such as top lender Bank Mandiri.
BI said listed banks that are financially strong and have
tier-1 capital of more than 6 percent will be allowed to own
more than 40 percent, leaving open the door for DBS Group's
$7.2 billion bid to take over Indonesian lender PT
Bank Danamon.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Andjarsari Paramaditha;
Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)