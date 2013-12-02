BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 75 pct
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
JAKARTA Dec 2 Japan's fourth-largest private life insurer, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, bought a 40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia for 4.2 trillion rupiah ($351.10 million), the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Japanese insurers have been aggressively chasing assets in Southeast Asia where an emerging middle class is boosting the growth prospects for the insurance market.
"The selection of Sumitomo Life as a long-term strategic partner is part of BNI and BNI Life's ambition to become the leading bancassurance and life insurer in Indonesia," BNI said in a statement.
($1 = 11,962.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum