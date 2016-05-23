BRIEF-Manazel Holding Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA May 23 Indonesia will revise its banking law to allow tax authorities direct access to data on banks' customers before 2018, the central bank governor said on Monday.
Governor Agus Martowardojo was referring to Indonesia's commitment to a pledge by G20 and countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on automatic exchange of information for tax purposes.
"About banking secrecy, the global trend is to allow the tax authority to get access to it," he said. "There has to be an adjustment to the banking law. We have to respond before 2018." (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)
* Q1 net loss 207,205 dinars versus loss of 347,403 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rdX598) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 22,408 dinars versus loss of 303,645 dinars year ago