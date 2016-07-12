JAKARTA, July 12 The Indonesian government will
appoint seven banks, including four state-controlled banks as
well as Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) and Bank Danamon
Tbk, to manage repatriated funds from a tax amnesty,
BCA president director said on Tuesday.
"On how much funds will be repatriated, we can't make an
estimation. We will be prepared if there are inflows," Jahja
Setiaadtmadja said.
Indonesian parliament passed a tax amnesty bill last month
that is expected to attract home billions of dollars of
undeclared assets.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)