JAKARTA, July 12 The Indonesian government will appoint seven banks, including four state-controlled banks as well as Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) and Bank Danamon Tbk, to manage repatriated funds from a tax amnesty, BCA president director said on Tuesday.

"On how much funds will be repatriated, we can't make an estimation. We will be prepared if there are inflows," Jahja Setiaadtmadja said.

Indonesian parliament passed a tax amnesty bill last month that is expected to attract home billions of dollars of undeclared assets. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)