JAKARTA, Sept 14 Japan's J Trust Co Ltd
said it has been selected as a bidder for Indonesia's PT Bank
Mutiara Tbk and will be allowed to have full ownership
of the Indonesian bank.
Bank Mutiara, previously known as Bank Century, was bailed
out by the Indonesian government in 2008 and has been run by the
Indonesian Deposit Insurance Corporation locally known as
Lembaga Penjamin Simpanan (LPS).
"The company submitted a letter of interest to acquire LPS'
Interest in Bank Mutiara and today, LPS disclosed that the
company was selected as the successful bidder," J Trust said in
a statement dated Friday.
"The transaction is exempt from the 40 percent cap on
foreign ownership of commercial banks and LPS has the right to
sell all of LPS' interest in Bank Mutiara to the company under
this exemption," the company added.
J Trust said it needed the approval of the Indonesian
financial services authority to become a major shareholder in
Bank Mutiara.
The sale is a rare opportunity to own 100 percent of a bank
in Indonesia, where foreign ownership of banks is currently
capped at 40 percent.
The Hong Kong arm of Bank of China and Malaysia's
Hong Leong Bank are among the bidders previously
shortlisted to buy Bank Mutiara, people with knowledge of the
bidding process told Reuters in May.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia also qualified to bid, its
finance director Achmad Baiquni has said.
Bank Mutiara has a total asset value of around 13 trillion
rupiah ($1.10 billion).
(1 US dollar = 11,818 Indonesian rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jane Merriman)