(Repeats story published on Wednesday with no change to text)
GRAPHIC: Loans, profit growth: link.reuters.com/hyh44w
By Eveline Danubrata and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
JAKARTA/BENGALURU, March 25 Indonesia's big,
state-run banks are counting on government-led infrastructure
projects to revive flagging loan growth as they reduce credit
lines to the risky commodities sector and as local businesses
delay expansion plans.
A more cautious approach to lending since last year cut
overall loan growth to 11.5 percent in January, the smallest
year-on-year gain in almost five years, the latest central bank
data shows. The lending slowdown lowered 2014 profit growth to
4.5 percent, the weakest pace in nine years, according to a
Thomson Reuters analysis of 15 banks including PT Bank Mandiri
Tbk, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia Tbk.
The government's planned infrastructure projects will help
lift loan growth in the second half of 2015, analysts say.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has identified improving
Indonesia's dilapidated infrastructure as a priority. He is in
Japan and China this week partly to drum up investor interest to
help build badly needed ports, power plants and toll roads in
Southeast Asia's largest economy. But if the projects are
delayed or cancelled, "our worry is that loan growth this year
will not even reach 14 percent," said Teguh Hartanto, a banking
analyst at Jakarta-based Bahana Securities.
Growth in outstanding loans slowed to 11.6 percent last
year, compared with a 12.3 percent increase in third-party funds
including bank deposits. Loan growth has slowed since the
central bank in late 2013 ordered banks to curb lending,
concerned about over-heating. Loan growth had outpaced deposit
growth by 7 percentage points a year over the previous 10 years,
according to a Standard Chartered report in April 2014.
Indonesian banks have reduced their exposure to commodity
firms as Chinese demand for resources from coal to palm oil has
slowed. Many local businesses have also put their expansion
plans on hold due to the slowing economy and the rupiah's plunge
against the dollar, cutting demand for corporate loans.
Non-performing loans are still relatively low at 2.23 percent in
January.
($1 = 12,930.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Editing by Ryan Woo)