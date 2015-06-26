(Adds comment from the regulator, background)
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia's financial regulator
said on Friday it is planning to issue rules in September to
manage systemic risk at financial conglomerates.
The rules are aimed at improving the management of risk such
as in terms of liquidity and non-performing loans (NPLs), Nelson
Tampubolon, banking supervisor at the Indonesia Financial
Services Authority, told reporters.
For example, the regulator may ask a parent company to boost
the capital of a troubled subsidiary, he added. "There is more
risk in the financial conglomerates because their groups are
getting bigger."
The authority oversees 50 financial conglomerates including
35 banks, according to its statement released on Friday.
NPLs rose to 2.37-2.4 percent in June from 2.23 percent in
January, while loan growth has been slowing as local businesses
delay expansion plans and the infrastructure projects are
stalled. Falling commodity prices have also put strains on some
borrowers.
But the level of bad loans is still "under control" because
it is below 5 percent, Tampubolon said. Sectors that had seen
the biggest rise in NPLs are construction and mining, he said.
Infrastructure projects have been delayed due to red tape
and land disputes, while the mining sector has been hit by a
sharp drop in commodity prices.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy is grappling with its
weakest growth in six years, while consumption is faltering and
unemployment is rising.
Indonesian banks are likely to experience a rise in NPLs due
to the slowing economic growth, but the banks have "strong
buffers" in terms of profitability and capital to withstand the
challenging environment, Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday.
