(Adds comment from the regulator, background)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia's financial regulator said on Friday it is planning to issue rules in September to manage systemic risk at financial conglomerates.

The rules are aimed at improving the management of risk such as in terms of liquidity and non-performing loans (NPLs), Nelson Tampubolon, banking supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority, told reporters.

For example, the regulator may ask a parent company to boost the capital of a troubled subsidiary, he added. "There is more risk in the financial conglomerates because their groups are getting bigger."

The authority oversees 50 financial conglomerates including 35 banks, according to its statement released on Friday.

NPLs rose to 2.37-2.4 percent in June from 2.23 percent in January, while loan growth has been slowing as local businesses delay expansion plans and the infrastructure projects are stalled. Falling commodity prices have also put strains on some borrowers.

But the level of bad loans is still "under control" because it is below 5 percent, Tampubolon said. Sectors that had seen the biggest rise in NPLs are construction and mining, he said.

Infrastructure projects have been delayed due to red tape and land disputes, while the mining sector has been hit by a sharp drop in commodity prices.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy is grappling with its weakest growth in six years, while consumption is faltering and unemployment is rising.

Indonesian banks are likely to experience a rise in NPLs due to the slowing economic growth, but the banks have "strong buffers" in terms of profitability and capital to withstand the challenging environment, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kim Coghill)